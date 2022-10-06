Evacuations underway after gas line struck in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Evacuations are underway in South City Thursday morning.

Officials told News 4 that a company working in the area of Louisiana and Meramec struck a gas line around 8:30 a.m. Homes in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure while firefighters check for gas detection.

News 4 has a crew on the way and will update this story as information develops.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.