Evacuations underway after gas line struck in South City

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Evacuations are underway in South City Thursday morning.

Officials told News 4 that a company working in the area of Louisiana and Meramec struck a gas line around 8:30 a.m. Homes in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure while firefighters check for gas detection.

News 4 has a crew on the way and will update this story as information develops.

