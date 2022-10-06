City Justice Center commissioner asks aldermen for increase in correction officers’ pay

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Since January, six inmates have died at the St. Louis City Justice Center.

News 4 has learned some of those deaths are linked to pre-existing medical conditions. Some were overdoses and suicide. In another instance, at least one corrections officer smuggled in drugs. The jail also faces staffing shortages, which could become a public safety issue.

“The issues have always consistently been there,” Brandi Chance, who has a family member in the City Justice Center, said. “I’d say they’ve gotten a lot worse.”

It’s been more than 10 months since Chance’s family member has been at the center. She said she believes internal issues are the consequences of the lack of staffing.

“Thing could’ve been done better and differently to be able to improve by now,” Chance said.

In August 2021, News 4 reported that there were 30 open corrections officer positions at the jail. Nearly a year later in June 2022, and that number was nearly 80. At a board of aldermen meeting, St. Louis City Justice Center Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah said she needs more than 100 new officers.

“Increase in pay is one of the biggest things,” Clemons-Abdullah said during the meeting.

She said she would like to see the personnel department offer an incentive program for corrections officers. One incentive she mentioned was a $1,000 bonus for employee and supervisor of the year.

“I appreciate your work, thanks for not calling in, thanks for not taking excessive time off,” Clemons-Abdullah said.

She added, “I know how it is to be an officer. I know how it is to not have the necessary things cause I’ve been there. So I’m doing the necessary things possible.”

14th Ward Alderwoman Carol Howard showed her support for change at the City Justice Center.

“We probably now have more money than we’ve ever had since I can remember that we need to take care of our people here,” Howard said. “And I’m saying that publicly. If we want to continue to be a city that provides services to the taxpayers.”

The plea to aldermen for assistance comes more than a year after the city gained $498 million of federal assistance as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Less than 1 percent of the money has been spent so far.

