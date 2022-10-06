3-year-old injured in hit-and-run, one of many in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis County police are searching for a driver who struck a 3-year-old in North St. Louis County Friday and fled the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the incident happened near Spring Garden Drive and Ben Nevis Road.

The victim’s mother, Shelyta Ridley, told News 4 the suspected vehicle is a black car with tinted windows and temporary Illinois license plates.

“He was crawling in the middle of the street,” Ridley said.

Ridley said her son sustained a sprained ankle and some scrapes.

“We just want justice,” she added. “I’m just happy that he’s playing and he’s here with us still.”

According to St. Louis County police, at least four hit-and-runs have occurred on Spring Garden Drive since June. At least 1,481 hit-and-runs occurred in unincorporated St. Louis County since the beginning of the year.

“The streets in St. Louis County have never been devised for walking for pedestrians,” said Charles Bryson with Trailnet, an organization that studies traffic trends in St. Louis City and County.

Wednesday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones urged the Board of Aldermen to draft legislation to pump millions of American Rescue Plan funding into traffic and pedestrian safety.

“You really need to go to each and every municipality and encourage them to use their state funding and their federal funding in a much more positive, much more pedestrian-centric way,” Bryson added.

Anyone with information on hit-and-run incidents is asked to call the authorities.

