Warm Today, Cooler Tomorrow

Weather Discussion: Sunny and warm again today. It was nice to see a few spots of light rain overnight. A second front will move through this evening and that will usher in some cooler temperatures for Friday and the weekend.

Game 1 of the NL Wildcard Playoff Series will be dry and mild with temperatures near 60. Game 2 will be dry too but cooler. Go Cards!

Above normal temperatures the first half of next week. Looks like a legit chance for some more widespread rain midweek.

