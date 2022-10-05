Warm Today, Cooler Tomorrow

First Alert Forecast
By Kent Ehrhardt
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Sunny and warm again today. It was nice to see a few spots of light rain overnight. A second front will move through this evening and that will usher in some cooler temperatures for Friday and the weekend.

Game 1 of the NL Wildcard Playoff Series will be dry and mild with temperatures near 60. Game 2 will be dry too but cooler. Go Cards!

Above normal temperatures the first half of next week. Looks like a legit chance for some more widespread rain midweek.

7 Day Forecast

