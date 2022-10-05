Thousands of lights to start filling Tilles Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - No time to waste decking the halls at Tilles Park. Staff are on week two of hanging up millions of lights and hundreds of displays for the annual Winter Wonderland.

There are a couple of new attractions to look for, including a farm display, a moving elf, and added additions to the swamp.

While Christmas is still 82 days away, there is no time to waste. November is crunch time with opening night on the 18th.

