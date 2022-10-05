Thousands of lights to start filling Tilles Park

No time to waste decking the halls at Tilles Park!
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - No time to waste decking the halls at Tilles Park. Staff are on week two of hanging up millions of lights and hundreds of displays for the annual Winter Wonderland.

There are a couple of new attractions to look for, including a farm display, a moving elf, and added additions to the swamp.

While Christmas is still 82 days away, there is no time to waste. November is crunch time with opening night on the 18th.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Several cars broken into overnight in South County
South County homeowner says STL Cardinals memento stolen during car break-in
Low water on Mississippi impacting barge traffic amidst busy harvest season
Low water on Mississippi impacting barge traffic amidst busy harvest season
City council considers pause on policy for additional property owners to apply for short-term...
City council considers pause on policy for additional property owners to apply for short-term rentals in St. Charles
Former St. Louis area middle school teacher facing child pornography charges
Former St. Louis area middle school teacher facing child pornography charges
Several cars broken into overnight in South County
South County homeowner says STL Cardinals memento stolen during car break-in