St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure.

In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.

In the first full month since the motel has been closed, the department reported only one call for service for an assault in the month of September.

“It’s good that they shut it down. A lot of the crime has went down,” said Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood resident Ronald Cox. “It’s a bittersweet thing. “There’s people that live there also that are now homeless.”

Cox is working with Thessalonian Missionary Baptist Church located at 1523 Webster Ave in St. Louis to provide food and clothing for residents displaced by the closure at Grand Motel on October 15 at Grand Motel from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Winter is coming up and they’re going to need some type of clothing, shelter. Things of that nature to take care of themselves,” Cox added.

The city also issued orders for the Ely Walker Lofts last month, which was receiving a lot of complaints.

The city’s Department of Public Safety sent News 4 the following statement:

“The City of St. Louis is committed to holding nuisance property owners accountable to make our communities safer. City departments are working closely to address nuisance properties to improve public safety in neighborhoods across our city.”

If you would like to donate or help you can contact Cox at 314-399-4886 or drop off items at Thessalonian Missionary Baptist Church or at Grand Motel on October 15.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.