St. Louis City leaders to meet to discuss situation at jails

St. Louis City leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss the current situation at the city’s jails.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis City leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss the current situation at the city’s jails.

Last month, a rally was held outside the City Justice Center in downtown with people calling for better conditions inside of the jail. There have been at least six inmates who have died there this year.

Family members of detainees inside City Justice Center raise new concerns

Public Safety Director Dan Isom said the city is looking into the public’s concerns. Wednesday, a public safety committee will hear from representatives from the city Division of Corrections about the situation.

