South County homeowner says STL Cardinals memento stolen during car break-in

ST. LOUIS, CO. (KMOV) - Car break-ins are spilling over into a South County block.

Neighbors tell News 4 thieves stole a gun and a piece of St. Louis Cardinal’s history.

“They got one of my old cellphones but what I’m most upset about is the Albert Pujols’ rookie card, says one homeowner. It’s just frustrating because you work hard for things and these kids come along and just take what doesn’t belong to them.”

The doorbell video camera caught the suspects red-handed. In 30 seconds, thieves were captured trying to break into at least five cars. Now, neighbors are putting cameras in their front seats in hopes of catching the suspects.

“Next time they go in this car, smile because they are on camera, he says. Don’t leave anything valuable behind. Lesson learned on my part.”

