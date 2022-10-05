Senior girls step in to save high school football game from forfeiting

By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WEWOKA, Okla. (Gray News) – A high school football team in a small town in Oklahoma nearly had to forfeit their game due to the lack of players.

The Wewoka High School football team already had to forfeit a game earlier in the season, also due to a lack of players.

To help the school avoid another automatic loss, two fellow high school seniors stepped up to play.

Softball players Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey traded in their bats for pads and suited up to play under the Friday night lights.

A video shared by the Wewoka Tigers shows Davis punting the ball nearly 50 yards. In another clip, Davis kicks off and then makes the tackle on the play.

The Tigers ended up losing the home game 47–14 but were happy to get out and play.

Wewoka is located about 70 miles from Oklahoma City.

