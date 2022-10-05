Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the scene.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 13-month-old child died after her mother was hit by a car while carrying the baby, officials in Kentucky said.

Henderson County deputies said the collision happened late Tuesday morning when 25-year-old Alaina Majors was standing at her mailbox carrying her daughter.

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the scene.

The mother was taken to the hospital. The severity of her injuries is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite...
Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite President Biden’s low approval rating
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian missiles slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
FILE - Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks during a news conference in...
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says