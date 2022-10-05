How you can help the Little Bit Foundation after it was flooded

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chick-Fil-A is hosting a donation drive for the Little Bit Foundation.

The fast food restaurant is helping to raise money for the St. Louis nonprofit that was damaged in the historic July flooding. The donation drive is taking place at all area Chick-Fil restaurants and St. Louis County library locations.

Items that can be donated include school supplies, personal hygiene items and clothing. The drive goes through Oct. 16.

