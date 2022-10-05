How you can help the Little Bit Foundation after it was flooded

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chick-Fil-A is hosting a donation drive for the Little Bit Foundation.

The fast food restaurant is helping to raise money for the St. Louis nonprofit that was damaged in the historic July flooding. The donation drive is taking place at all area Chick-Fil restaurants and St. Louis County library locations.

Local non-profit that provides school supplies suffers flood damage

Items that can be donated include school supplies, personal hygiene items and clothing. The drive goes through Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The St. Louis County Police Department said Dani Allen, 12, has been missing since Monday at 7...
12-year-old found safe following Endangered Person Advisory
North City homicide suspect
WANTED: Police release photo of man sought in connection with North County murder
stephan cannon
Retired officer's killer sentenced to life without parole
Rosati-Kain High School president determined to keep catholic school open
Rosati-Kain High School president determined to keep catholic school open
St. Louis City mayor proposes using millions to improve street safety
St. Louis mayor proposes $40 million to improve street safety