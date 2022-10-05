Former St. Louis area middle school teacher facing child pornography charges

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former middle school teacher is facing six counts of possession of child pornography.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Scott Ellis downloaded thousands of videos of child pornography between October 4, 2021, and October 4, 2022. The videos contained images of children from infants to teenagers and included bondage and bestiality.

Ellis worked at Rogers Middle School in the Affton School District.

“We are deeply troubled by any report alleging that a former employee may have engaged in inappropriate behavior,” the school district said in a statement Tuesday. “Our schools are places where students should always feel safe, and we keep any allegation of misconduct by a staff member, either current or former, very seriously.”

In the statement, the district said a recent concern was brought to the school’s administration, and a report was filed with the Division of Children’s Services. The school’s been cooperating with the St. Louis County Police Department. The district said Ellis worked at Rogers between August 2019 and May 2022.

