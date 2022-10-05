Fentanyl trafficker hid drugs among toy blocks, authorities say

Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge, calls the find 'every parent's worst nightmare.' (Source: WCBS/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A Drug Enforcement Administration agent called it “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Authorities have arrested a woman and seized 15,000 pills as part of a fentanyl trafficking operation. The drugs were hidden in a Lego box.

Authorities surveilling a Manhattan street allegedly saw Latesha Bush get into a car with a large object.

When they stopped the vehicle, they found multi-colored pills inside several brick-shaped packages.

It’s the largest seizure to date in New York City.

Bush was arraigned Friday. Her bail was set at $25,000 cash.

The pills allegedly originated in Mexico, where cartels have been producing fentanyl in rainbow colors to mimic candy or legitimate prescription drugs.

“This is deliberate. This is a calculated, treacherous deception to market rainbow fentanyl like candy,” said Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare, especially in the month of October as Halloween fast approaches.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite...
Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite President Biden’s low approval rating
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian missiles slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
FILE - Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks during a news conference in...
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says