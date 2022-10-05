Exclusive: Rosati-Kain High School president determined to keep catholic school open

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Finding a path forward that keeps Rosati-Kain High School open has now become a new mission for the family, students, staff and alumni that have carried on this catholic institution’s more-than-100-year-old legacy.

“We have students that cherish the diversity, the individuality, their commitment to social justice, their commitment to the gospel teachings, and we’ve had so much support from so many constituents,” said Dr. Elizabeth Ann Goodwin, president of Rosati-Kain High School.

Goodwin spoke with News 4 exclusively for the first time since the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced both the all-girls school and St. Mary’s High School in South City would close at the end of the school year. The Archdiocese attributed declining enrollment numbers and income for both schools as reasons to close them.

“I was very surprised because Rosati-Kain is such a special place and serves a very beautiful mission,” said Goodwin.

Yet, the disbelief of both Goodwin and others who have supported this institution, situated off Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End, has shifted to determination.

“We know moving forward that we can definitely be successful, and we’ve seen that with the outpouring of support from leaders in the Central West End, from the mayor’s office, from really even clergy in the church have reached out and said, ‘Do whatever you can to make sure Rosati-Kain remains open and that the mission continues,’ and so we really feel like there’s enough need for the services that we provide at this beautiful school,” said Goodwin.

More than 500 people gathered in person and virtually on Tuesday to create a plan of action.

“Really very powerful and encouraging and inspirational how the alumnae and other constituents came together,” said Goodwin.

The plan they have created, called RKForever, is six committees of alumni and other supporters of the school, who will come together to find a solution moving forward.

“One [committee] is the first, and very important one, is the prayers [group], and they pray for us continuously for the success of this effort,” said Goodwin.

Another committee will be tasked to meet with outside constituents from the mayor’s office, Central West End leaders and the Archdiocese to discuss how the institution can move forward.

“We have a group that’s fundraising, they’re going to have a very high number that they will need to fundraise in order to continue, but they’re quite confident that they can get that number,” said Goodwin.

The remaining groups will be tasked with handling communications, researching finances, and a group dedicated to starting a governance board when Rosati-Kain may reopen separate from the Archdiocese. In all, roughly 40 members are in each of these committees working to keep Rosati-Kain open, and the goal is to notify families and staff of the plan within the next few months as to what is next for the institution.

Goodwin does not know exactly how much it would cost to stay open. That is something still being determined, but she is confident in the Rosati-Kain community’s commitment to keeping the school’s legacy alive.

“Our future is very bright and, especially after last night, meeting with so many alumnae that are committed to ensuring that the school remains open in the future,” said Goodwin. “By staying open, we will continue to be exactly who we are, and that is diversity, commitment to social justice and making Catholic education affordable.”

