Endangered person advisory issued for 12-year-old last seen Florissant

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officers and family need the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Florissant.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Dani Allen, 12, has been missing since Monday at 7 p.m. She was last seen at 14070 Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant.

Dani is 5′8″ with black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jeans and blue Nike shoes.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, call the police department at 636-529-8210.

