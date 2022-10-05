Cardinals Wild Card Series | Game times and where to watch

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced the start times for its best-of-three series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

All games will be held at Busch Stadium and gates will open two and half hours before the first pitch.

Game 1 on Friday will be at 1:07 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ABC.

Game 2 on Saturday will begin at 7:37 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

The potential winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday would start either at 6:07 p.m., 6:37 p.m., or 7:37 p.m. and would be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

alzheimer's
Washington University researcher finds Hispanic community more likely to develop Alzheimer’s
alzheimer's
Washington University researcher finds Hispanic community more likely to develop Alzheimer’s
Man sentenced to life in prison for David Dorn's murder
Man sentenced to life in prison for David Dorn's murder
Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead
Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek makes a save on a shot by St. Louis Blues' Jake...
St. Louis Blues change Saturday’s game time to accommodate Cardinal’s Wild Card Series