Cardinals Wild Card Series | Game times and where to watch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced the start times for its best-of-three series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

All games will be held at Busch Stadium and gates will open two and half hours before the first pitch.

Game 1 on Friday will be at 1:07 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ABC.

Game 2 on Saturday will begin at 7:37 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

The potential winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday would start either at 6:07 p.m., 6:37 p.m., or 7:37 p.m. and would be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

