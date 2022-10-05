2 dead following crash in Madison County

HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV) – Two people are dead following a Wednesday morning crash in Madison County.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Illinois Route 140. According to police, a semi-truck ran a stop sign and hit the side of an SUV.

The driver of the semi-truck refused medical attention. The two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead on the scene.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

