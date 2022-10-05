12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart

A 12-year-old collapsed during a physical education class at school when his heart stopped. (Source: KMBC, KOTCHARVAR FAMILY, CNN)
By Brian Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Ks. (KMBC) – A 12-year-old collapsed during a physical education class at school when his heart stopped.

Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to bring him back to life.

“It’s a miracle, and every time I see him, I cry,” said school nurse Jeannie Brumley, adding that she had never been in a situation like that on campus.

Brumley said Max was gray in the face and around the mouth and didn’t have a pulse.

Her training kicked in, and she was able to regain a pulse.

An ambulance took him to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with restrictive cardiomyopathy.

The 12-year-old needed a new heart.

“We weren’t expecting that at all, and it was pretty rough news to take,” the boy’s mother, Stephanie Kotchavar, said.

In mid-September, the Kotchavars got the call that Max would be getting a new heart, thanks to an organ donor.

He was up and walking around about a week after the transplant.

Max said he has a lot to look forward to, like playing eighth-grade football.

“(I) just expected the worst and it’s been anything but. He’s a miracle,” Kotchavar said.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite...
Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite President Biden’s low approval rating
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian missiles slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
FILE - Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks during a news conference in...
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says