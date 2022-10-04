Varsity football season forfeited after disturbing slave auction simulation

Video shows members of a varsity football team taking part in a simulation of a slave auction of three of their Black teammates. (Source: CNN/KCRA)
By Stephanie Elam
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA CITY, Calif. (CNN/KCRA) – A high school football team in California has forfeited the rest of the season after several players were suspended for a disturbing prank.

Video shows members of the River Valley High School varsity football team taking part in a simulation of a slave auction of three of their Black teammates.

School officials in the Yuba City Unified School District obtained the video, described as a “slave sale,” last week and barred the students involved from competing.

CNN has not seen the video, but affiliate KCRA said it shows about a dozen students pointing and yelling dollar amounts at the Black students standing in their underwear against a wall.

The rest of the varsity football season will be forfeited since the team does not have enough players to continue.

“Re-enacting a slave sale as a prank tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so they can distinguish between intent and impact,” school district superintendent Doreen Osumi said in a statement.

“They may have thought the skit was funny, but it is not; it is unacceptable and requires us to look honestly and deeply at issues of systemic racism.”

The school says the students involved violated a student-athlete code of conduct they all signed at the start of the year.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
alzheimer's
Washington University researcher finds Hispanic community more likely to develop Alzheimer’s
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Georgia’s Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 2 missiles toward sea as US redeploys carrier