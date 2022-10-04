Spreading kindness: Deputy replaces student’s stolen scooter after high school bullying

A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen...
A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen scooter.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) - A deputy in Nevada is helping spread some positivity in the community.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputy Shipton recently responded to a call in Sun Valley, outside of the Reno area, regarding a high school freshman who had his scooter stolen.

The student reportedly told the deputy that he had been bullied and harassed at school before having his scooter taken.

Authorities said Shipton empathized with the boy’s story and helped replace the stolen item.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shipton purchased a new scooter and brought it to the high schooler’s home to show him the world isn’t as negative as it sometimes seems.

Officials thanked the deputy for going above and beyond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday to see the...
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races
Destruction in Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday after Russian forces fire several missiles on the...
Ukraine: Zaporizhzhia damage seen after missile strikes
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the...
Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline
Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the...
Meet the tallest domestic cat