Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do the same.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A report claims model Gisele Bundchen, who is the wife of NFL star Tom Brady, has hired a divorce lawyer.

People reports its sources are saying that Bundchen has hired a lawyer after months of tension with Brady.

According to the outlet, Brady is looking at doing the same while “trying to figure out what to do.”

Neither Bundchen nor Brady have responded to allegations of marital issues.

The couple has been married since 2009, but reports from last month said the two were living separately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
alzheimer's
Washington University researcher finds Hispanic community more likely to develop Alzheimer’s
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Georgia’s Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 2 missiles toward sea as US redeploys carrier