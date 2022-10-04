Police: Teen daughter, boyfriend arrested after father found stabbed to death

A 15-year-old girl is accused of killing her father in Nebraska with the help of her boyfriend. (Source: KOLN)
By KOLN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a 15-year-old girl was arrested after her father was found stabbed to death inside an apartment.

The Lincoln Police Department reports officers responded to The Lodge Apartments, south of downtown Lincoln, after 15-year-old Sallie Gilmer called 911 saying she came home from school and found her father stabbed on Monday.

According to KOLN, officers found 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer dead inside the apartment with stab wounds.

Lincoln police said Sallie was arrested for first-degree murder after they conducted interviews and collected evidence. Sallie’s boyfriend, 16-year-old Isaac Honigschmidt, was also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting.

The two teens were booked into the Lancaster County Youth Services Center. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said they would be tried as adults due to the nature of the crime.

