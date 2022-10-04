Missouri’s candidates for U.S. Senate look at inflation’s impact on area restaurants as election nears

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For Richard Nix Jr., the President of Butler’s Pantry, when you’re in the food industry, it’s normal to blow off steam at someone else’s restaurant. It’s why he found himself at OB Clark’s in Brentwood on Monday.

“People want to get out and have a good time,” Nix explained. “They want to come out on a Tuesday for dinner or Thursday for some time away from home and the trials and tribulations of work or raising a family.”

Nix has 30-plus years of working in food and hospitality. His family has more than six decades of experience catering events across the metro. He said food costs this fall are something he’s never seen before.

“It’s something we haven’t seen in the present day as far as prices going up 10, 15, 20 percent and in some cases 30% in the last 12 months,” Nix said.

Nix told News 4 that what’s the most impressive among fluctuating costs, is the creativity of the food industry. He said restaurant entrepreneurs continue to find new ways to bring people out to eat. He added, a healthier culture now exists, offering people new and financially stable careers.

According to a recent survey from the National Restaurant Association, 91% of restaurant operators raised menu prices in September.

But the owner of OB Clarks told News 4 that his team works hard to keep prices the same. Inflation is one of the top issues this election season.

“Everything is getting more expensive because of inflation,” Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Eric Schmitt said in a video uploaded to Twitter Sunday. “Biden’s reckless policies are hurting working families the most. Busch Valentine doesn’t have the answers, Joe Biden makes it worse, it’s time to take this country back.”

News 4 caught up with Democrat Trudy Busch-Valentine in Clayton on Monday. She said it’s on the feds to fix the problem, that’s hurting small businesses.

“Small businesses are the fabric and heart of our communities,” Busch-Valentine shared. “We need to support small businesses as best as we can and in every way that we can.”

Nix said the fix isn’t getting one person elected to office over another. But, he does know the fix isn’t as easy as lifting menu prices.

“We live and work in this community,” Nix shared. “It’s our job to grin and bear into a certain extent and do what we can to make sure we aren’t taking advantage of our clients.”

