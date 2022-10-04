Man convicted in double murder of Wisconsin brothers pleads guilty to federal charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Garland Joseph Nelson pleaded guilty Friday to killing two Wisconsin brothers. On Tuesday, he was convicted of federal charges.

Nelson pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and unlawful possession of a firearm, accused of sending Nick and Justin Diemel a bad check and then fraudulently promising payment if they came to Missouri.

With the guilty plea, he “admitted that he defrauded a Wisconsin company, Diemel’s Livestock, LLC, of at least $215,936 in cattle dealings,” federal prosecutors stated.

He entered guilty pleas Friday in Cass County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree murder for the July 2019 fatal shootings of the Diemels. Judge Michael Wagner sentenced Nelson to two terms of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Nick and Justin Diemel traveled to Nelson’s mother’s farm on July 21, 2019, expecting payment from Nelson for a failed cattle business deal. The brothers never made it back home to their family.

During the plea hearing for the first-degree murder charges, Nelson admitted to shooting the Diemels, burning their bodies and disposing of their remains.

Nelson’s federal sentencing has been set for March 23, 2023.

Several friends and family of the Diemel brothers had attended Nelson’s sentencing last week and stayed in town for Tuesday’s federal hearing.

Pam Diemel, the mother of Nick and Justin, used strong language to describe the pain she and her family have felt for more than three years.

“He’s a monster,” she said of Nelson. “A piece of [expletive]. He’ll get his.”

Eric Diemel, Nick and Justin’s brother, said he did not believe Nelson had shown any remorse for what he had done.

“It’s disgusting,” he said. “Not even an apology. Nothing. We wouldn’t be here today if he’d just called my brothers and said, ‘I [messed] up. Can we work something out?’ They’re good guys; they would have helped out.”

Pam Diemel said she and her family would come back to Kansas City for Nelson’s federal sentencing hearing in March.

“There will never be closure. We’ll still have our sleepless nights,” she said. “But, we won’t have to come here anymore. Not until March. Then, the boys can rest in peace.”

