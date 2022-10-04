Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates

Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country.

Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.

Concerning smoking-related deaths, data from 2019 places Missouri at number six with 178 deaths per 100,000 people. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rates and the most smoking-related deaths.

