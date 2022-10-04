Elderly man leaves South County hospital before getting medicine, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a 76-year-old man who walked away from a hospital in south St. Louis County Monday evening.

Jerald Townsend, 76, reportedly left Mercy South Hospital on Kennerly Road before 5 p.m.

Police said Townsend, who is epileptic, was required to take a medicine dosage before he left the hospital. The missing man is about 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last wearing a black and white horizontal-striped shirt with black pants. Townsend also suffers from dementia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.