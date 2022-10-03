WANTED: St. Louis police release photos of teenagers accused of stealing car from Coronado parking garage

Surveillance videos showing suspects wanted in connection with an August car theft.
Surveillance videos showing suspects wanted in connection with an August car theft.(St. Louis Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police are asking for help identifying two robbery suspects.

According to St. Louis police, the suspects approached a man in the Coronado parking garage in the 3700 block of Lindell and demanded the keys to his vehicle at gunpoint. After taking the keys, the suspects got into the victim’s red 2016 Nissan Altima and drove off.

The crime happened on August 23 at 8:15 p.m. Police believe the suspects are between 15 and 18 years old.

