Trudy Busch-Valentine campaigns in St. Louis County, addresses nursing shortage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch-Valentine discussed the local and national nursing shortage in St. Louis County on Monday.

The list of reasons ranges from faculty shortages to low wages and burnout. This is Busch-Valentine’s fourth roundtable with healthcare professionals across the state. Health leaders from all major health providers were in the room with the candidate.

They say poor treatment, including the risk of physical harm, has staff fleeing. Busch-Valentine says increased diversity would help fix the issue, and establish better patient care.

“We have to find the young nurses, men and women, of all races and creeds and everything because we need people, people want people to look like what they look like when taking care of them,” Busch-Valentine said.

We contacted Eric Schmitt’s campaign for comment multiple times over the past few months. He’s declined an on-camera interview.

