Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive.

Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.

After pleading guilty, Smith was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He will be required to serve 100% of the sentence.

Dakota L. Winters, of Granite City, was also arrested in connection with the shooting. The 27-year-old previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery in the case and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

