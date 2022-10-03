Pagedale man charged in 2020 St. Louis City murder

Reuben Smith is accused of killing Darrell McClendon on Sept. 7, 2020.
Reuben Smith is accused of killing Darrell McClendon on Sept. 7, 2020.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Pagedale has been charged in relation to a 2020 murder in St. Louis City.

Reuben Smith, 33, is accused of killing Darrell McClendon, 23, in the 1400 block of Temple on the afternoon of September 7, 2020. McClendon died at a hospital after being found shot multiple times on a front lawn.

Over two years after the fatal shooting, he St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Smith with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

