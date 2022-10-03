Mizzou Football returning to St. Louis

By Jacob Klevorn
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The University of Missouri’s game against Memphis, originally scheduled for September 23, 2023, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, will now be played at The Dome at America’s Center.

Mizzou Football last played in St. Louis in 2010 against Illinois. This was part of the Arch Rivalry series that ran from 2002-2010. Mizzou was 6-0 while playing at The Dome.

The 2023 game will kick off a new partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission called the ‘Mizzou to The Lou Series.’ During the 2023-2024 season, the St. Louis Sports Commission plans to host multiple Mizzou athletic events in the St. Louis area.

Additional information for this game will be announced soon by Mizzou Athletics and the St. Louis Sports Commission. Ticket sales for the events will be handled by both organizations.

