Meet the man making it possible for kids to keep playing at Shriners Children’s St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hannah Kreutzer is a 4-year-old who loves to run. She was adopted from India by Matt and Deanne. when she was almost 2 years old.

“We learned that she had amniotic band syndrome, which meant her right leg was a little shorter and her foot wasn’t fully developed,” explained Deanne.

Matt’s uncle suggested the family visit Shriners Children’s St. Louis. Matt said once they visited the hospital, they decided it would be the place to take care of Hannah. The doctors amputated Hannah’s foot and fitted her with a prosthesis.

Matt said Hannah loves to be outside and sometimes she plays a little too hard, which has resulted in breaking her prosthetics several times. When a break happens, Darren Rottmann is the man to call. He is the Pediatric Orthotic Prosthetic Services Manager with a special connection to the kids he helps.

“When I was 3 years old I became an amputee,” he said. When he turned 23 he started working for the organization.

