Fire Chief: Person with gas can seen running from Wood River fire

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious fire in Wood River late Sunday night.

Just before midnight, firefighters were called to put out a fire in the common area of an apartment building in the 100 block of Thompson Street. Residents evacuated, thanks to smoke detectors and alarms throughout the building.

Officials said a woman was injured after falling from a second-story balcony while trying to escape. The Wood River Fire Chief told News 4 a person was seen running from the complex with a fuel can.

No additional information has been released.

