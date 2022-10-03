Episode 203: Place Value Pottery + Boda Clay

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is filled with artists, creatives and makers. Whether it’s unique to St. Louis or not, you can’t argue that our city is incredible about showing up and supporting locals. We sat down with two artists who’ve seen that first hand.

Malaika Tolford started Place Value Pottery as a way to combine her love of geography and ceramics. For Molly Svoboda it all started when she was 15 and took her first ceramics class; she was hooked on clay. She started Boda Clay and discovered her love of creating dinnerware. Shaping and molding the plate that sits at a family’s dinner table.

Creating something both beautiful and functional. The two artists share the journey of their craft and how the artist community continues to grow, which is demonstrated in their upcoming Mug Market, a market dedicated to showcasing the talented people across St. Louis.

St. Louis Mug Market

October 9, 2022

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Blueprint Coffee on 4206 Watson

