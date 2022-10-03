Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage.

Brian Stith, deputy director for Missouri State Parks, says people walking by saw someone throwing things out the second-story window of the home and called the police.

“We don’t know that anything was taken but there was a lot of damage done to the building and to the contents,” said Stith.

Police arrived to find a person had broken into the home through a back window. The person damaged furniture and historical artifacts, including damage to musical instruments.

Scott Joplin, known as the “King of Ragtime” lived in an apartment in the home from 1901-1903. While living there he composed numerous songs, including for the World’s Fair. The building was designated as a U.S. Historic Landmark in 1976.

Stith says it will be closed indefinitely as they work to assess the damage and restore the home.

News 4 reached out to police and is waiting to hear back.

