8-year-old killed in crash near Wellston market

WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV) - An 8-year-old boy and a man were killed in a crash in Wellston Sunday evening.

A Jeep Compass was speeding just before 7 p.m. in the 6200 block near the Wellston Food Market when the 31-year-old driver crashed head-on with a Ford Taurus. The impact caused the Taurus to collide with a Kia Optima parked in a parking lot off Page Avenue. Three children, ages 14, 8, and 3, were seriously injured and taken to the hospital. An 8-year-old boy died from his injuries.

The 39-year-old driver of the Taurus, identified as Royce Finger, also died, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

No additional information has been released.

