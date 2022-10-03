8-year-old killed in crash near Wellston market

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV) - An 8-year-old boy and a man were killed in a crash in Wellston Sunday evening.

A Jeep Compass was speeding just before 7 p.m. in the 6200 block near the Wellston Food Market when the 31-year-old driver crashed head-on with a Ford Taurus. The impact caused the Taurus to collide with a Kia Optima parked in a parking lot off Page Avenue. Three children, ages 14, 8, and 3, were seriously injured and taken to the hospital. An 8-year-old boy died from his injuries.

The 39-year-old driver of the Taurus, identified as Royce Finger, also died, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wood River Fire
Fire Chief: Person with gas can seen running from Wood River fire
Someone broke into the Scott Joplin House State Historic Site early Sunday and broke historic...
Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting...
Cardinals to honor future Hall of Famers Molina and Pujols Sunday
cahokia
Mother says school lied about body slamming incident before video surfaced on social media