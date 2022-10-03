Neighbors rushed to help 14-year-old girls who were shot in south St. Louis Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two 15-year-old girls were injured following a shooting in south St. Louis Monday morning.

Gunfire rang out in the alley of the 4100 block of South Compton just past 6:30 a.m., police said. Samantha Faulk’s house on South Compton backs up to the alley and she heard the shots.

“I heard gunshots, maybe about two or three of them. And after that, oh my God, the gunshots rang out,” Faulk said.

Justin Ortwein said he went outside when he heard the shots and saw the girls running from the alley toward Virginia Avenue, through a vacant lot.

“The two girls ran over here after the gunshots. One had a little mark on her arm she said the bullet grazed her. The other one had a shot right above the kidney,” he said.

Ortwein said the girls told him that two boys were chasing them. He said he looked back toward the alley and saw two males standing in the alley and they ran away when they saw him.

It’s not clear what the girls were doing in the alley at the time of the shooting. It’s common to see students walking to bus stops around that time of the morning.

Another neighbor who rushed over to help said the girl with the graze wound told her they were on their way to school. But police said the girl with the gunshot wound to her side had refused to cooperate with police in the investigation.

According to police, the girl with the graze wound was treated at a hospital and released. Police said the other victim was in the hospital and her condition was listed as critical.

correction: St. Louis police originally identified the girls as being 15 years old. Monday evening, police sent out an update and identified the victims as being 14 years old.

