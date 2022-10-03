2 guilty of violating Floyd’s rights to begin federal term

By The Associated Press and AMY FORLITI
Oct. 3, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to begin serving their federal sentences Tuesday.

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to report to the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday morning.

The Bureau of Prisons typically would assign them to a federal facility, but it’s not yet known where they will go.

Kueng and Thao are scheduled to go to trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter later this month.

Messages left with their attorneys as well as with several law enforcement officials have not been returned.

