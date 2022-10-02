Weather Changes Arrive mid-week

Weather Discussion: More nice Fall weather tonight and early this week, but we have a warm up then a chill that will provide for some changes this upcoming week.

Clear and cool tonight, lows down to the low 50s and upper 40s. Then more sunshine and mild mid 70s Monday and Tuesday.

We have a brief warm up Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80. But then a big cool down with some down right chilly weather as Friday and Saturday’s high will only reach near 60

