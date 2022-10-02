Teen dies after shooting Friday morning

A homicide investigation graphic
A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning.

St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A homicide investigation graphic
Man shot, killed in North City Sunday morning
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting...
Cardinals to honor future Hall of Famers Molina and Pujols Sunday
A homicide investigation graphic
Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
cahokia
Mother says school lied about body slamming incident before video surfaced on social media