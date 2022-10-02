Teen dies after shooting Friday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning.

St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

