Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night.

Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

