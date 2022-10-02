Homicide detectives investigating triple shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in west St. Louis Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Walton, which is in the Fountain Park neighborhood. Police say a man was shot in the face, was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. A second victim was taken to a hospital by private car; authorities say they have no information on his condition. A third victim was found near the scene with a gunshot wound to the arm and was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

