Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.

“I honestly just don’t know where it’s [going to] go,” said Vanessa Kleen, a junior at Rosati-Kain. “Wednesday was when it like really hit. When we were all together in the gym and holding each other crying.”

Vanessa and her mother, Carrie Kleen spoke with News 4 on Saturday as they continued to reel from the devastating news that the Archdiocese of St. Louis would be closing Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s High School at the end of the school year.

“This school has been life-changing for my daughter,” said Carrie Kleen.

“The news is really disconcerting,” said Michael Allen. “So many institutions, public and private, have closed in the city in the last 40 years and, so, I always hope that the ones that are still around are here to stay. It’s a reminder that the city is still losing population, is still really shrinking compared to the rest of the region.”

Allen is a senior lecturer in architecture at Washington University St. Louis and a member of St. Louis City’s Preservation Board.

“I know with Rosati-Kain there was a big effort about 13 years ago to keep it open, and part of that involved demolishing a historic hotel to create parking the archdiocese says was needed to keep the school viable. That went through the preservation board,” said Allen.

While Rosati-Kain prevailed then, the question now is whether both the all-girls school and St. Mary’s will be able to continue independent of the Archdiocese.

It’s a hope many parents and students, like the Kleen’s, have.

“One of the things that I wish would’ve happened is that there would’ve been some sort of forum with the Archdiocese and the committee to answer those questions,” said Carrie. “I don’t personally understand the decline in enrollment. I was part of the team that spread acceptance signs and at that time we basically had the same number of enrollment as we had in previous years. But the rumors of the closings stopped girls from coming here to their first choice of high school education.”

Allen says operating independently could be a long shot, if, in fact, there has been an ongoing challenge with enrollment numbers.

“I think recruitment is going to be key. These are considered very good schools,” said Allen. “If these schools are in a position where they can’t keep the doors open due to lack of enrollment, whoever tries to make a go of them as private institutions [is] really going to have to try very hard to find new areas of enrollment across the entire region.”

Allen says the preservation board has received numerous proposals in the past for housing development inside historic buildings on Lindell Boulevard. So, it’s possible Rosati-Kain could continue to serve the community in other ways.

“The value of that land is significant and there might be other needs the Archdioceses has that would be better fulfilled by selling it at the highest price possible,” said Allen.

In other instances, former institutions have become a new, but integral part of their community.

“For instance, St. Elizabeth Academy in Tower Grove East closed recently and it was really tragic and the same kind of response from alumnus and students and teachers,” said Allen. “But, it’s now the home of the International Institute serving immigrant populations. So, it’s not the same use, but it’s a community-minded use that is generating a lot of traffic around the building.”

Yet, Allen says the same outcome cannot necessarily be said for St. Mary’s if it does not continue to operate as a school.

“[It’s] sitting on a part of the city that really hasn’t had the kind of investment the Central West End has had. While it’s stable, it’s definitely not in a position where you can easily say, ‘Oh yeah, somebody will come in with a great plan’ and there will be no problem if it closes,” said Allen.

His concern about St. Mary’s is what could happen if the land is not put to use.

“It’s not too far on Grand where we have Cleveland High School, which is a public high school, it’s been abandoned since 2009…the building just keeps getting more and more deteriorated,” said Allen. “So, I can see neighbors on South Grand not wanting a second site like that.”

Vanessa and her mother say they are not ready to see this institution become anything else.

“I can’t think that far forward. I am looking for the grace and the mercy of the Archdiocese in order for us to somehow remain open as a high school,” said Carrie.

Allen says these impending closures do not just threaten the future of these buildings but also the impact it has on the city moving forward.

“One thing we miss in the city sometimes when we think about vitality, what makes the city so exciting, is we overlook young people,” said Allen. “Their presence livens sidewalks, fills parks, drives demand for small businesses and so the students and Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s, their very constant presence in these neighborhoods will be missed if the schools close.”

The students at Rosati-High School will be holding a rally outside the school tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. Their goal is to find a solution to keeping the building open and operating as a school independent of the Archdiocese.

