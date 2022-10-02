Dry & Pleasant Weather Continues Through Mid-Week

Weather Discussion: Persistent fall weather pattern continues!

After morning lows in the 40s, Sunday’s highs will once again climb into the mid-70s, continuing our streak of dry and comfortable weather. The Cardinals’ final home game of the regular season is scheduled for 1:15 PM Sunday, with a first pitch temperatures of 74 under warm sunshine.

Temperatures will be near normal for the start of the work-week. Count on a brief warm-up Wednesday, the warmest day of the week, with highs in the lower 80s.

A cold front approaches from the northwest Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a chance of rain along with it. We could use some rain at this point but, as of now, the chance looks quite low. Temperatures will tumble behind that front with highs only in the lower 60s Friday!

