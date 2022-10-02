Dry & Pleasant Weather Continues Through Mid-Week

First Alert Forecast
By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Persistent fall weather pattern continues!

After morning lows in the 40s, Sunday’s highs will once again climb into the mid-70s, continuing our streak of dry and comfortable weather. The Cardinals’ final home game of the regular season is scheduled for 1:15 PM Sunday, with a first pitch temperatures of 74 under warm sunshine.

Temperatures will be near normal for the start of the work-week. Count on a brief warm-up Wednesday, the warmest day of the week, with highs in the lower 80s.

A cold front approaches from the northwest Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a chance of rain along with it. We could use some rain at this point but, as of now, the chance looks quite low. Temperatures will tumble behind that front with highs only in the lower 60s Friday!

Download the KMOV Weather App
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7DAY
Fall temps remain for the next week
Dry & Pleasant Weather Continues Through Mid-Week
Dry & Pleasant Weather Continues Through Mid-Week
Slight Warming Trend This Weekend
7 Day forecast
Slight Warming Trend This Weekend