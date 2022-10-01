Remaining dry & sunny this weekend

Weather Discussion: The fall-like weather pattern continues this weekend!

We’re slightly warmer today with high temperatures in the mid-70s, which is closer to our seasonal average of 75°. Winds will gust around 10-15mph today, but otherwise, it will be comfortable for any festival. Bring a jacket to Busch Stadium if you’re going to the Cardinals game.

Tonight’s low temperature drops to 50°, and we’ll warm to 77° Sunday with gusty winds.

Temperatures will be at or near normal for the start of the work week. Wednesday is the warmest day with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Another cold front Thursday will bring those highs back down. Aside from a slight chance for rain Thursday, the pattern remains dry.

