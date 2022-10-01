Person found shot in North City Saturday morning
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a victim was shot in North City Saturday morning.
The victim was found shot in the 3000 block of Walton Place, which is in the Kingsway East neighborhood, just before 6:00 a.m. He was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene, police say.
Other information was not immediately known.
