Person found shot in North City Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a victim was shot in North City Saturday morning.

The victim was found shot in the 3000 block of Walton Place, which is in the Kingsway East neighborhood, just before 6:00 a.m. He was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene, police say.

Other information was not immediately known.

