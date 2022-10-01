Not finished yet: Pujols kicks off final series at Busch with visit to Big Mac Land for No. 701

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols follows through on a solo home run during the fourth inning...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols follows through on a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Though the historic moment of Albert Pujols’ 700th career home run was magical for Cardinals fans, you couldn’t help but wonder if it would have been somehow more special had it happened at Busch Stadium.

Pujols homering in consecutive at-bats a week ago at Dodger Stadium meant the home fans wouldn’t see the memorable swing in person. But when the Cardinals returned home to kick off the final regular-season series at Busch Stadium of 2022, was there ever any doubting that Pujols would greet fans with something special to make up for it?

In the fourth inning of Friday’s game between the Cardinals and Pirates at Busch Stadium, Pujols unloaded on an offering by former Cardinal Johan Oviedo, sending a towering shot into orbit out toward left field. The blast landed a couple of rows deep into Big Mac Land and sent a packed house into a frenzy to celebrate No. 5 on the final regular-season weekend of his Busch Stadium career.

The solo shot tied the game 1-1 and registered career RBI No. 2,209 for Pujols. That brings him to within five RBIs of another milestone, as Babe Ruth sits second on the all-time MLB list with 2,214 career RBIs.

