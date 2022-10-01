Missouri attorney general sues solar power company after customer complaints, News 4 investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a company News 4 Investigates recently shined its spotlight on.

We’ve heard from a number of local viewers who felt burned by a solar power company that’s now in a legal hot seat.

Curtis Jarvis was among several people News 4 talked to who were frustrated by their experience with a company called Pink Energy, formerly known as Powerhome Solar.

Consumers told News 4 they were locked into long-term loans for tens of thousands of dollars worth of solar panels that they say aren’t putting out what was promised.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt then filed suit against the company. The suit claims Pink Energy made false promises and misrepresentations, used deception and even concealed material facts from consumers.

Pink Energy has blamed a vendor called Generac for faulty parts, while Generac has said Pink Energy performed botched installations.

But now the attorney general, in slamming Pink Energy, says the company knowingly used defective components and failed or refused to repair or properly install their systems.

“Consumers thus are at risk of not only making double payments [on their loans and their electricity bill], they are also at risk of Defendant’s systems literally burning their houses to the ground and killing them.”

News 4 asked for an interview from the attorney general on this, but the office declined.

The office did say, however, if you think you’ve been taken by this company, you can contact them through the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

News 4 also reached out to a Public Relations representative for Pink Energy but has not heard back.

