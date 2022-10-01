Man killed in overnight hit-and-run crash on I-270 in Bridgeton

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a two-car accident on northbound I-270 in Bridgeton early Saturday morning.

The accident happened just south of the Highway 370 exit around 1:40 a.m. Police say someone driving northbound on I-270 tried to change lanes to the left but hit a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the Sonata, 52-year-old Jerry Lawrence, of St. Louis, then lost control and hit the concrete barrier.

Lawrence was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The other driver fled the scene, police say.

