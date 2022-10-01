Accident briefly closes all but one lane of SB I-270 near Manchester

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident closed all but one lane of southbound I-270 between Manchester and Dougherty Ferry in Des Peres for part of Saturday morning.

The accident happened sometime after 7:00 a.m. The view from the MoDOT camera showed only one lane of traffic getting through for nearly an hour.

Around 8:00 a.m., all lanes reopened. Information on injuries was not immediately known.

